Rawalpindi, Feb 26 (PTI) Pakistan's interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed on Wednesday said that injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman adversely impacted the national team's campaign in the Champions Trophy.

Aaqib said that despite being out of the semi-finals contention, the team was very much focussed on ending its tournament campaign on a winning note. Pakistan play Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday.

Also Read | BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Top Five Performers From Bangladesh vs New Zealand Clash.

“There is no worry about lack of motivation for the players,” he said.

Aaqib also defended the selection of the squad for the Champions Trophy insisting the best available players were picked.

Also Read | Danish Malewar Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Match Centurion.

The team management and selectors have faced a lot of backlash over the selected squad.

Aaqib noted that except for three changes ,the Pakistan squad was the same that had won ODI series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa before the Champions Trophy.

“Certain players who are crucial for the team in specific games were missing. For example, players like Saim and Fakhar create a positive impact in matches. When they are unavailable, we have to select the team accordingly,” he said.

He also said that fans and experts tend mix up T20 and ODI performances.

“Many factors influence a Pakistan and India match and while fans are emotionally hurt the players feel hurt, disappointed and upset even more.”

Aaqib, who was made interim head coach after the resignations of Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie, will end his coaching term with the match against Bangladesh but will continue to remain a member of the selection committee until the PCB decides otherwise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)