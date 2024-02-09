New Delhi [India], February 9: The Ad-hoc Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday announced that they will organise the selection trials for the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers and Asian Championships on March 10 to 11. "Earlier the trials were announced to be held on February 27-29. However, because of a delay in organizing the 2023 Senior National Championships due to unavoidable circumstances, the trials were postponed," the Ad-hoc Committee said in an official statement. Vishnu Saravanan Secures India's First Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in Sailing At the ILCA 7 World Championship.

The trials for women wrestlers will be held at NSNIS Patiala and the trials for Greco-Roman & Freestyle Wrestlers will be held at SAI Sonipat.

The winner of the trials in the Olympic weight category will get to represent India in upcoming Olympic qualifiers like the Asian Olympic Qualifiers (19-21 April) and World Olympic Qualifiers (9-12 May).

The winner in non-Olympic weight categories will represent India in the Senior Asian Championships (11-16 April). The runners-up in Olympic weight categories at the trials will represent India at the Senior Asian Championships.

Antim (53kg WW) will be given direct entry to play at the 2024 Senior Asian Championships. India has so far secured the Olympic quota in the 53kg WW category by virtue of Antim's Bronze win at the 2023 Senior World championships. Indian wrestlers can still grab 17 quotas on offer(5 in women's Wrestling,6 in Greco Roman and 6 in Freestyle).

