Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] August 19 (ANI): Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants on Tuesday announced Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) star Mohammadreza Shadloui as Captain, while unveiling their new-look jersey at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

The 12th edition of the PKL kicks off on August 29 in Vizag, with Gujarat Giants opening their campaign against U Mumba the following day at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The team will play 18 league-stage matches this season with their sights set firmly on the title.

The unveiling event was attended by Head Coach Jairvir Sharma, Assistant Coach Varinder Singh Sandhu and Adani Sportsline Chief Business Officer Sanjay Adesara, according to a release.

This year's PKL auction was a landmark for the Giants, headlined by the signing of Iranian powerhouse Mohammadreza Shadloui for Rs 2.23 crore, the highest bid of PKL Season 12. A two-time PKL champion, reigning MVP and multiple-time Best Defender, Shadloui brings unmatched defensive firepower and proven leadership credentials.

Speaking on his appointment, Shadloui said, "I am proud to have the opportunity to captain Gujarat Giants in PKL 12. With most of our squad in their early to mid-20s, we are a young, energetic, and dynamic unit. We are excited about the season ahead, and I thank Adani Sportsline and our coaches for trusting me with this responsibility. We will give our best."

Head Coach Jairvir Sharma, a veteran with over three decades of elite coaching experience, said, "I feel as excited and just as nervous as a player, as this will be my first PKL season. Our pre-season camp in Bengaluru has prepared us well. Adani Sportsline has taken great care of us, and we aim to come back to Ahmedabad with the title after a few months and celebrate with you."

Assistant Coach Varinder Singh Sandhu said, "We had an intensive training camp in Bengaluru and are fully prepared for PKL Season 12. This will also be my debut in the league, and I'm grateful to Adani Sportsline for the opportunity. Our focus is on delivering strong performances throughout the season."

Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, added, "Our expectation is clear--Gujarat Giants will give their best and deliver a world-class kabaddi experience to fans in Gujarat and across India. We have always lived by our philosophy of providing a platform for talent to excel, and the team's young average age reflects that. With our coaches' proven track record, our objectives are clear, and the team is ready to put in a giant performance this season.". (ANI)

