Evian Les Bains [France], July 31 (ANI): Aditi Ashok shot 3-under 68 and finished Tied-42nd at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Indian had rounds of 71-72-74-68 for a total of 1 over 285. Teammate Diksha Dagar had missed the cut.

Over the next three weeks, Aditi and Diksha will play the Scottish Open, AIG Women’s Open and the ISPS Handa Invitational. All three events will also see Diksha and they are all co-sanctioned with the LPGA.

Aditi birdied the first and second and added a third birdie on the ninth to turn in 3-under. She dropped her only shot of the day on the 10th but got a birdie on the 17th to finish the day a 68. The conditions once again were not easy, but this time Aditi handled them better than previous days.

Celine Boutier stormed to a six-stroke victory with a closing round of 68 (-3) as she became the first player from France to secure the Amundi Evian Championship since the event was designated a major.

It was a dream start for Boutier, who rolled in back-to-back birdies on her opening two holes before she added another birdie on the fifth to make the turn in 32 (-3) and extend her advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Despite a dropped shot on 13, the Frenchwoman bounced back with a birdie on 15 and parred the 18th to seal a win at 14-under.

This is the second win on home soil for Boutier in two years after she won the 2021 Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

Brooke Henderson, who won the Championship in 2022, produced a final round of 70 (-1) to finish in outright second place on eight-under-par.

Five players finished the week in a share of third place with Norway’s Celine Borge, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez, Japanese duo Yuka Saso and Nasa Hataoka and Korea’s A Lim Kim on seven-under-par.

In the 2023 Order of Merit, Spain’s Ana Peláez Trivino still leads the way with 1,409.20 points with India’s Aditi Ashok in second (1,278.81) and Sweden’s Linn Grant is third (1,105.83).

India’s Diksha Dagar is sixth with England’s Cara Gainer in seventh and Spain’s Carmen Alonso in eighth place. (ANI)

