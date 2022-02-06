Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Australian star Sam Kerr won the top goalscorer award of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 with her seven-goal haul proving unbeatable.

Although Australia's campaign was ended in the quarter-finals by the Korea Republic, Kerr's phenomenal form in the group stage secured her the award.

The Chelsea star opened her campaign with a five-goal haul against Indonesia in their Group B match, which took her four past Tim Cahill as Australia's all-time leading scorer, with Kerr ending the match on an overall tally of 54.

Kerr wasn't finished though as she scored once each in the wins over the Philippines and Thailand for a haul that proved to be unbeatable despite Australia's early exit from the tournament.

On Sunday, China PR defeated the Korea Republic 3-2 in a gripping final at the D.Y Patil Stadium to win a record-extending ninth AFC Women's Asian Cup title. China PR won the trophy after a 16-year wait. (ANI)

