Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): As China celebrated their historic victory, midfielder Wang Shanshan was rewarded for a superb individual campaign with the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Most Valuable Player award on Sunday.

Wang Shanshan's honour came after China PR defeated Korea Republic 3-2 in a gripping final at the D.Y Patil Stadium to win a record-extending ninth AFC Women's Asian Cup title.

The award was due recognition for Wang Shanshan who had been a consistent performer throughout the campaign which saw China PR win the trophy after a 16-year wait.

Zhu Yu was named as the Best Goalkeeper of AFC Women's Asian Cup. The award was a fitting reward for a player who had been instrumental for China PR, with the Wuhan Jianghan custodian only conceding five goals in India 2022. (ANI)

