Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday confirmed that batting coach Andrew Puttick will depart following the conclusion of his contract at the end of December.

The former South African cricketer joined Afghanistan's backroom staff in January 2024. During his tenure, Afghanistan batters excelled to new heights and transformed from an inconsistent side to a clinical unit, capable of chasing imposing targets.

During his reign, Afghanistan reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and the Caribbean for the first time. In their historic run, Afghanistan toppled New Zealand and Australia in the group stage and Super 8s.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, Afghanistan handed defeats to England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. At one point, the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side almost knocked Australia down, but floundered against Glenn Maxwell's heroic unbeaten 201.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) extends its sincere gratitude to Andrew Puttick for his dedicated service and valuable contributions as Batting Coach of the national team. During his tenure, Andrew played a significant role in enhancing the technical and mental approach of our batters, contributing to several notable performances across formats," ACB said in a statement on X.

"His professionalism, calm demeanour, and commitment to player development have left a lasting and positive impact on both the coaching unit and the players. Having started his journey with ACB in January 2024, his contract concludes on December 31, 2025. We take this opportunity to thank Andrew for his hard work, passion, and devotion to Afghanistan cricket. He will always remain a respected member of the ACB family, and we wish him the very best in his future coaching endeavours. Thank you, Andrew, and best of luck in your next chapter," ACB concluded.

Moments later, the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed that the tenure of head coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to commence in February next year. This decision comes as part of ACB's long-term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team's growth.

Trott, who took charge of the Afghanistan National Team in 2022, has worked closely with the players over the past few years, contributing to the team's development and rising international competitiveness. (ANI)

