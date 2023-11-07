Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in their World Cup match here on Tuesday.

Veteran Australian batter Steve Smith missed out with a vertigo and was replaced by Mitchell Marsh, while Glenn Maxwell returned to the playing eleven in place of Cameron Green.

Afghanistan made one change, bringing in seamer Naveen-ul-Haq for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Australia: Pat Cummins(c), Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

