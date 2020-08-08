New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former Vice-Chairperson of its Finance Committee Mohd Shamsuddin, who passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Friday.

AIFF, General Secretary, Kushal Das, felt Shamsuddin will be remembered for his "apt administrative skills".

"The AIFF fraternity is sad to know about the demise of Shamsuddin, former Vice Chairman, AIFF Finance Committee. He will be remembered for his apt administrative skill and passion for football," Das said in a statement.

"On behalf of president Praful Patel and all our staff at AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the bereaved family during this tough phase," he added.Shamsuddin, an able football administrator, was one of the long-serving honorary secretaries of any state association. He also served as the Vice-Chairperson of the AIFF Finance Committee from 2017 to 2020.

Besides being an integral member of the AIFF Executive committee previously, he contributed as a member of the AIFF Competitions Committee as well. He was the delegate of AIFF in the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in February 2016. (ANI)

