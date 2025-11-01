Goa [India], November 1 (ANI): FC Goa will look to round off their Group B campaign in style when they face NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on Saturday, while Jamshedpur FC will be looking to sign off with a win against Inter Kashi.

The Men of Steel are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals, but would be keen to depart from the AIFF Super Cup with a win under their belt.

Jamshedpur FC will be upbeat after fighting back from 2-0 down to earn a point in their last match against NorthEast United FC and will look to carry the momentum from that second-half comeback into their performance on Saturday.

Inter Kashi were beaten 3-0 by FC Goa in their previous encounter but managed to hold the Highlanders in their first match and won't make it easy for Jamshedpur FC.

On the other hand, FC Goa became the first team to confirm their place in the last four following victories over Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi. Thus, the final round of matches has become a matter of pride.For Northeast United FC, the fixture provides an opportunity to end their campaign on a positive note. The Durand Cup champions have shown plenty of promise this campaign and will be eager to test themselves against the defending champions under the Fatorda lights.

Having already qualified for the semi-finals, Head Coach Manolo Marquez is expected to rotate his squad ahead of a demanding week that includes a continental trip to Saudi Arabia to face Al Nassr FC in the AFC Champions League Two. Saturday's match offers a valuable platform for several players to gain competitive minutes while ensuring the team maintains rhythm heading into the semi-finals.

Regardless of the result, FC Goa's focus will be on maintaining their sharpness and momentum heading into the semi-finals and beyond. Another strong performance in Fatorda would further cement their growing confidence ahead of a busy run of fixtures at home and abroad. (ANI)

