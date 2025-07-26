New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee recently met to evaluate 170 applications received for the position of Head Coach of the Indian Men's National Football Team, according to the AIFF website.

Following comprehensive discussions and a rigorous selection process, 10 candidates were selected for the committee to review, following which the TC shortlisted three.

A key takeaway from the deliberations was the shared view that appointing a coach with a deep understanding of the Asian and Indian football ecosystem would be highly beneficial to the national team's immediate and future success.

I. M. Vijayan, Chairperson, Technical Committee, further stated, "Given the immediate needs of the national team, it is advisable to recommend three coaches from the shortlisted pool for final consideration. Other prominent applicants, many of whom are highly qualified international coaches, will be taken into account for long-term strategic roles in the future."

Subrata Paul, Director, National Teams, said, "It is a very important moment for Indian football, and we are committed to appointing a coach who not only brings technical expertise but also understands the unique style, culture, and dynamics of Indian and Asian football. We believe such a coach will be able to connect with our players quickly and effectively. Our focus is on finding a result-orientated professional who can maximise performance within the available resources and contribute meaningfully to the growth and future direction of Indian football."

The Committee has therefore put forward three names for the role of Head Coach, taking into account the urgency of upcoming fixtures. The final decision rests with the Executive Committee, and if they seek more names, the AIFF will provide them to the committee.

Additionally, the AIFF received an email furnishing the applications from Spanish coaches Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez. The authenticity of their applications could not be confirmed, and it has since emerged that the email applications were not genuine.

The AIFF Technical Committee reiterates its commitment to the sustained growth of Indian football and assures that every decision taken aligns with the broader vision of national team development and international competitiveness. (ANI)

