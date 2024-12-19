After a thrilling clash in both T20Is, the India women's national cricket team will meet the West Indies women's national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The third T20I between these two sides will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The final T20I between Indian women and the West Indies women will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 19. Meanwhile, fans looking for live weather updates and pitch reports of the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 can scroll down below to get all the latest updates about the rain prediction and how the pitch will behave during the high-voltage clash. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

The Indian women's side won the opening T20I by 49 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues powered their side to 195-4 in 20 overs. While chasing 196, Deandra Dottin's crucial half-century went in vain as West Indies could only reach 146-7 in 20 overs. In the second T20I, West Indies women crushed the host by nine wickets. Batting first, the Indian women scored 159-9 after Smriti top-scored with 62 runs. While chasing, West Indies women skipper Hayley Matthews played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 85 runs to guide her side to a nine-wicket win. The three-match T20I series is level at 1-1.

Navi Mumbai Live Weather Report

In good news, there is little to no chance of rain prediction during the third T20I between the India women's national cricket team and the West Indies women's national cricket team on December 19. The temperature during the match hours would be around 20-24 degrees Celsius. Fans would be able to watch the high-voltage clash without any rain interruption. IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

DR DY Patil Stadium Field Pitch Report

For the third T20I between the Indian and West Indies women, the surface at the DR DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be a good wicket for batting. Batters will get good value for their shots if they play on merit. For bowlers, there is a bit of help for seamers, and there is bounce as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).