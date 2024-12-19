Legendary cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin at the Chennai Airport following his international retirement in the middle of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. A video has been shared by the IANS on 'X' (formerly Twitter) where the great all-rounder arrived at the Chennai Airport. In the video, Ashwin was seen in a relaxed mood and was seen interacting with others. The former cricketer was welcomed by his wife and children. The 38-year-old announced his international retirement with immediate effect during the post-match press conference after the conclusion of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 in Brisbane. Ashwin retires as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket after former captain Anil Kumble. Ranveer Singh Thanks Ravichandran Ashwin for the Memories Following His Retirement Announcement from International Cricket.

Ravi Ashwin Arrives At Chennai Airport After International Retirement

Tamil Nadu: Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin returned to Chennai after announcing his retirement from international cricket. He made the announcement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. His wife and children welcomed him at the airport pic.twitter.com/SgiZ5wU1dC — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2024

