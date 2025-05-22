Hayley Matthews created history by becoming the fourth women's batter in T20Is to hit three or more hundreds in the format, achieving this landmark during ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025 at Canterbury. Matthews single-handedly led the West Indies women's batting charge, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls, which included 16 fours and one solitary six, which came in a losing cause for West Indies Women. Matthews, who scored her third T20I century in the last ball of the West Indies women's innings, joins Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapathu (3), UAE's Esha Oza (4), and Tanzania's Fatuma Kibasu (3) in an elite list. Gongadi Trisha Becomes First Batter to Score Century in ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SCO-W WC 2025 Match.

Hayley Matthews Reaches Third T20I Hundred

Hayley Matthews, take a bow! 🙌 A stunning unbeaten 💯 as she carries West Indies with 100* out of 146! One-woman show in Canterbury 🔥#ENGvWI #HayleyMatthews pic.twitter.com/vdotKcmchI — FanCode (@FanCode) May 21, 2025

