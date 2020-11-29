Liverpool [UK], November 29 (ANI): Leeds United striker Ezgjan Alioski is pleased with the club's 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alioski played the full 90 minutes as his side kept back-to-back clean sheets, for the first time this season in the Premier League.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Update: Jonny Evans Could Make Shock Return to Old Trafford Next Summer.

The full-back put in a solid display both defensively and offensively as the Whites secured three points at Goodison Park, for the first time in 30 years. Raphinha's late goal was enough to secure Leeds a victory.

"The first year we are in the Premier League we beat them, so for me, it doesn't matter how long Leeds didn't win here, we did it today. The fans waited so long for this victory, it's sad that we don't have them to celebrate together but we are thinking of them, we have them here in our hearts. We are happy today with one-nil for us," Alioski told the club's official website.

Also Read | How to Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in IST? Get Free Live Telecast and Score Updates ISL Football Match on TV in India.

Leeds was a constant attacking threat throughout and Alioski also spoke about the spectacle on show.

"It was a beautiful football for the fans. Maybe we're going to have a lot of meetings on this, because we had a nice game, up and down the pitch, with how creative we were," he explained.

"With our team with our power, it's nice also to watch for a team player to see how many chances we create. This gives you energy, this gives you more to believe that we can win the game. We enjoyed playing the game today because it was really nice," the forward added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)