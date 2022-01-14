Adelaide, Jan 14 (AP) Alison Riske has advanced to what will be an all-American final of a WTA tournament in Adelaide after her semifinal opponent Tamara Zidansek withdrew on Friday to hand Riske a walkover.

The fourth-seeded Zidansek didn't make it on to the court at the Adelaide International due to an abdominal injury. It was the second straight match that Riske's opponent had withdrawn, with fellow American Madison Brengle retiring at 3-3 in the first set with a calf injury in the quarterfinals.

Two other Americans, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, meet in the other semifinal later Friday for the chance to take on Riske in the title decider on Saturday.

The 57th-ranked Riske, who upset Ash Barty at Wimbledon in 2019 en route to the quarterfinals, is looking for her fourth WTA career title. Her best result in the Australian Open came in 2020 when she reached the fourth round.

There are seven other semifinal matches scheduled Friday among the joint ATP-WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Sydney, including Andy Murray's match against American Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic. (AP)

