Southampton, Jul 30 (PTI) England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates' participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title.

Morgan said he pushed chairman of England and Wales Cricket Board's Cricket Committee, Andrew Strauss to take the decision because he felt the pressure associated with a world event can only be matched by the cash-rich IPL.

Also Read | WWE NXT July 29, 2020 Results and Highlights: Dexter Lumis Earns Second Spot in North American Title Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX; Karrion Kross Eyes on Keith Lee's World Championship Belt (View Pics).

"Playing in IPL was part of Strauss's plan. I pushed him to make that call because in international bilateral series, it's so difficult to replicate the pressure that's there in Champions Trophy or the World Cup," Morgan told Harsha Bhogle on 'Cricbuzz in Conversation'.

"He asked me what's different? One, you play as an overseas player so there's huge expectations. If you play in IPL, there's different pressure and different expectation. Sometimes you can't get away with it and you have to find a way to deal with it."

Also Read | IPL 2020 WAGs: Will Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni And Others Be Allowed to Attend Indian Premier League 13 Matches in UAE?.

England won their maiden World Cup title at home turf last year, beating New Zealand on boundary count rule in a dramatic final at the iconic Lord's.

Morgan said IPL helps players come out of their comfort zone.

"It takes you out of your comfort zone. It is completely beneficial to play in IPL. That was a big mindset shift for us. And I hope Indian cricket is alright with us because we are using it as a vehicle to try and grow players," he said. PTI SSC PM PM 07301104 NNNNide the containment zones.

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the home ministry said.

Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)