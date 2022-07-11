Sitges (Spain), Jul 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Amandeep Drall could not make up for the two bogeys and a double in her first eight holes as she carded a disappointing 1-over 73 in the final round to finish a modest T-37 at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open.

Amandeep finished with an even par 288 for four days, while her compatriot Vani Kapoor had an even par 72 and finished at 3-over 291 and T-50.

The other Indians in the field Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and Ridhima Dilawari had missed the cut.

Local star Carlota Ciganda completed a wire-to-wire victory for her sixth LET title at Club de Golf Terramar.

The Spanish star, who had previously won the event in 2019, held a four stroke advantage heading into the final round and seemed to be on the cusp of a comfortable victory. She managed to hold on for a two-shot win.

Argentinian Magdalena Simmermacher, who began the day five shots off the pace, picked up shots at the first and third holes and then made a run of four straight birdies from the eighth through to the 11th to gain the outright lead after Ciganda double bogeyed the ninth hole.

However, a three-putt bogey from Simmermacher on the long 12th hole ended her rally and from that point, Ciganda fought for every single shot and rallied back.

Ciganda birdied the 12th and made a great sand save at the 13th, holing a clutch putt from 20 feet. Although she slipped out and made a bogey on 14, she closed out in some style, with an eagle on 16th, a birdie on 17th and then a bogey on 18th for a final round of 70 and a 72-hole total of 270, 18-under-par.

Scotland's Laura Beveridge, who fired a 66, ended two strokes behind for her career-best finish of second, a week after her tie for fourth in the Amundi German Masters. Simmermacher and Elin Arvidsson of Sweden finished in joint third on 15-under-par.

Sweden's Maja Stark finished in fifth place, extending her lead in the season-long Race to Costa del Sol.

