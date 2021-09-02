Gurugram, Sep 2 (PTI) Amateur Sneha Singh and teenager Jahanvi Bakshi shared the honours after a marathon second day in the seventh leg of the Hero WPGT here on Thursday.

While Sneha rode on her first round 69, Jahanvi had a bogey free 70 in the second round.

When action returned on the Hero Women's Tour for the second half of the season, the players were barely able to go through nine holes on Wednesday due to inclement weather. So, they had to endure a long day with 27 holes on Thursday.

Sneha, who has already won on the Pro Tour, was 3-under through the front nine on Wednesday. She played the back nine in even par for a superb first round of 3-under 69 which had a total of six birdies and three bogeys.

In the second round, which commenced soon after the first round ended, Sneha shot 2-over 74 with bogeys on two of the Par-5s. She had three birdies against five bogeys.

Jahanvi, who had a 73 in the first round, carded the best score of the second round with a 2-under 70 that included two birdies and no bogeys. She looked consistent and confident at a course that has often proved a struggle even for the best.

Amateur Avani Prashanth, who had a 74 in the first round, seemed determined to make up for that as she made the turn in a superb 4-under 32.

However, she went 3-over 39 on the back nine for a second round of 71. With a 36-hole total of 145, she is two shots behind Sneha and Jahanvi.

Seher Atwal, who had a front nine 35 on Wednesday, was also even for the second half and in the second round she dropped to 77.

The final round will be played on Friday with Sneha and Avani battling professionals Jahanvi and Seher.

