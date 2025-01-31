Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Asian Games bronze-medallist Ankita Raina was one of four Indians who received a wildcard for the main draw of the fourth WTA 125 Mumbai Open slated to be held here at the Cricket Club of India from Saturday.

The other three Indians who will compete in the main draw are Sahaja Yamalapalli, country's top singles player, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaishnavi Adkar.

While Maharastra's Maaya Rajeshwaran and Akansha Nitture have been handed wildcards for the qualifying round.

The tournament, which offers a total prize purse of USD 125,000, will begin with the qualifying rounds on Saturday, followed by the main draw commencing from February 3.

Wild Card Entries for Indian Players: Sahaja Yamalapalli – India No 1, Ankita Raina – India No 2, Shrivalli Bhamidipathy – India No 3, Vaishnavi Adkar – Maharashtra No 1, Qualifying Round Entrants: Maaya Rajeshwaran, Akansha Nitture – Maharashtra No 2.

