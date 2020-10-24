Barcelona [Spain], October 24 (ANI): Barcelona's Ansu Fati on Saturday became the youngest El Clasico goal-scorer in the 21st century.

Fati, who is just 17 years and 359 days old, registered the opening goal for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the eighth minute of the match.

Earlier, the youngest El Clasico goal-scorer in the 21st century belonged to Vinicus Jr as he had achieved the feat when he was 19 years and 233 days old, Goal.com reported.

This goal helped Barcelona to equalise the scoreline at 1-1. Real Madrid's Federico Valverde had opened the scoring for the side as he registered the goal in the fifth minute of the match.

Real Madrid on Saturday defeated Barcelona 3-1 in the high-voltage El Clasico match.

Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric also scored for Real Madrid and as a result, the visitors scripted a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou.

With this win, Real Madrid has gone to the top of the standings with 13 points from six matches.

On the other hand, Barcelona is in the tenth spot with seven points from five matches. (ANI)

