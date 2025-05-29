New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi lad Ranveer Mitroo submitted a second consecutive card of two-under 69 to help India jump to tied second place in the boys' team competition along with compatriot Krish Chawla after the second round of the ongoing Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship here at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

With an overall total of one-under 283, the Indian duo are six strokes behind the leaders Parin Sarasmut and Warut Boonrod of Thailand. The Indian Golf Union (IGU) sent a four-member team to compete in the prestigious tournament organised by APGC.

Also Read | Why is Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match? Check Reason Behind Punjab Kings Star Leg-Spinner’s Absence.

Individually, Ranveer maintained his fourth position in the individual boys competition. Krish improved his overnight tied 16th place after posting a two-over 73 to end the second round in sole 15th position with an overall total of three-over 145. Thailand's Parin Sarasmut fired a five-under 66 to share the lead with Tuan Anh Nguyen of Vietnam with matching totals of eight-under 134, a release said.

After five straight pars, Ranveer birdied the sixth hole from five feet after his approach landed 15 yards short of the flag on the right rough. However, the 16-year-old stumbled upon a bogey on the next hole only to make amends with back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, he birdied Hole no.s 14, 17 and 18 against a double bogey on the 10th and bogey on the 12th hole.

Also Read | GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Reflecting upon his round, Ranveer said: "Round 2 was great but I made a lot of mistakes. I made six birdies, one double bogey and two bogeys. I again shot 69 (-2). I am sitting in fourth place out of 32 amateurs after two rounds. I was decent off the tee and approach, good putting and chipping. But I dropped a lot of shots from close range today."

In the individual girls event, Saanvi Somu carded a three-under 69 to jump to the joint ninth spot as compatriot Kashika Mishra had a disappointing round of 10-over 82 fighting a bout of viral fever.

The Indian pair of Kashika and Saanvi were ranked sole seventh with a combined score of 11-over 299 after Round 2. In the mixed team event, the Indian pair of Krish and Saanvi were lying in tied 10th position at five-over 289.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)