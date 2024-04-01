Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball in the English League Cup final against Chelsea. The game was paused in stoppage time at the end of regulation at Molineux as paramedics treated the Norway international on the field on Sunday. The 24-year-old Maanum was taken off the field on a stretcher after seven minutes. Arsenal said soon after that she was conscious. Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Lashes Out on Jack Grealish After Goalless Draw Against Arsenal in Premier League 2023–24 (Watch Video).

“Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We're all with you, Frida,” Arsenal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The game ended 0-0 after 90 minutes, with Arsenal going on to win 1-0 in extra time after Stina Blackstenius scored in the 116th minute.

