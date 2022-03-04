Melbourne [Australia], March 4 (ANI): World number 1 and Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty has pulled out her name from the forthcoming WTA's hardcourt tournaments at BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California and Miami Open in which she is a two-times champion.

In a statement released by WTA official website, Barty citied she has taken this decision due to health seatbacks, and she hopes to make a comeback in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying event on April 15 to represent her country Australia.

"I wanted to share an update on my schedule for the coming months. Unfortunately my body has not recovered the way I'd hoped after the Australian Open and I have not been able to adequately prepare for Indian Wells and Miami. I don't believe I am at the level necessary to win these events and as a result, I have decided to withdraw from both tournaments. I love these events and am sad not to be there competing but getting my body right must be my focus," stated Ashleigh Barty on WTA official website.

"My aim is to represent my country at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup event in April. After missing the BJK Cup last year I can't wait to wear the green and gold again," she added.

The major Grand Slam champion Barty also shared her condolences to the people of Ukraine and her peer tennis players and stated, "To the people of Ukraine, especially my peers in the tennis family, we are all thinking of you and hope for peace."

The 25-years-old Ashleigh Barty started her 2022 journey with major victories, claiming the singles and doubles title at the Adelaide International. (ANI)

