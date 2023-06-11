Male [Maldives], June 11 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Ravi have clinched the Maldives International Challenge title in the women's and men's singles events respectively.

The Indian women's singles star Ashmita Chaliha currently ranked 46 in the world defeated compatriot Tasnim Mir 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 in an all India final at the Maldives International Challenge 2023 on on Saturday.

This is Ashmita's 3rd BWF International Challenge win having previously won the titles at Open India International and Dubai International.

While Ravi clinched the men's singles title with a win over Malaysia's Soong Joo Ven in straight games 21-19, 21-18.

On the other, Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam lost their final and finished runner's up after going down 22-24,15-21 in the finals. (ANI)

