Jakarta [Indonesia], May 26 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team entered the super 4s after they thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 in their final match of the Asia Cup 2022 Pool A at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta.

India needed to win with a margin of 15 goals to leapfrog Pakistan and move to the second spot and make it to the next stage of the continental tournament.

With India's win, Pakistan are out of contention to qualify for the next year's world cup. The prestigious quadrennial tournament is scheduled to be held next year from January 13 to January 29 in India.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan suffered a heart-break loss to Asian Games champions Japan who came up with an excellent defence to win 3-2 in the crucial pool A match.

A win against Japan or even a draw would have put Pakistan in the Super 4s. Indonesia, meanwhile, finished fourth with three losses from three games.

Dipsan Tirkey (41', 46', 58', 58') scored four goals while Sudev Belimagga (44' 45', 54') struck a hat-trick. Pawan Rajbhar (9', 10'), Uttam Singh (13'), SV Sunil (18', 23') Nilam Sanjeep Xess (19') Selvam Karthi (39',55') and Birendra Lakra (40') scored the rest of the goals for India. Pawan Rajbhar was declared the man of the match. (ANI)

