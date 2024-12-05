New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Hosts India will face Japan at the Asian Women's Handball Championship here on Friday, aiming for a semi-final spot and their first-ever qualification for the IHF World Championships.

A win would not only secure India a spot in the last-four stage of the meet but also mark their first-ever qualification for the IHF World Women's Handball Championship, set to be held in Germany and the Netherlands next year.

India's spirited campaign so far includes a dominant victory over Hong Kong and a close two-point loss to Iran.

Team India currently have two points and a goal difference of +1, placing them second in their group, just behind Japan.

They are level on points with Iran, who also have two points but sit behind India due to a goal difference of -18.

While India will face Japan, Iran -- semi-finalists in the previous two editions -- will play against Hong Kong on Friday.

If India match or surpass Iran's result, while maintaining a better goal difference, they will move onward and make history.

Also at the Indira Gandhi Arena on Friday, reigning champions South Korea will be looking to make it three wins out of three when they take on China in their final group game.

Kazakhstan, meanwhile, will face Singapore, who are winless thus far.

As it stands, South Korea top the group with four points, followed by China and Kazakhstan, both with two points from two games in their group.

