Stocks of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: SYNGENE) opened in the green today, April 24, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: SYNGENE) were trading at INR 135.10. In early trade, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: SYNGENE) shares rose by INR 3.22 or 2.44%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 24, 2025: Godrej Properties, NCC, UCO Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Syngene Share Price Today

Syngene Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)