Sports News | Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Suffers Knee Injury

Madrid [Spain], May 25 (ANI): Atletico Madrid player Joao Felix has suffered a knee injury, the club said on Monday.

"Joao Felix has suffered a low-grade medial collateral ligament left knee sprain, as confirmed by tests he underwent at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra. The Portuguese international is pending response to treatment," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Makes Mango Kulfi at Home to Celebrate His 25th Wedding Anniversary (Watch Video).

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the players have returned to training and La Liga president Javier Tebas had said the league could resume on June 11.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Sonu Sood for Helping Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown.

"There is the possibility that there will be a match on June 11, which would be a unique match, with a possible tribute for all the deceased. I wish that date could be confirmed. We would like it to be the Seville derby, at 10 at night," Goal.com had quoted Tebas as saying on the Partidazo show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)