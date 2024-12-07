Scottsdale (US), Dec 7 (PTI) India's Arjun Atwal turned in his best card of the week with 6-under 65 to lie tied ninth after the third round of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament (final stage) at TPC Scottsdale.

Atwal, the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour back in 2010, shot rounds of 72-67-65 to be 9-under for three rounds.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: Get Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs AUS Cricket Match.

Atwal needs to be in top five to get a full card for the PGA Tour Champions.

Overnight leader Søren Kjeldsen extended his lead to three strokes following a third-round 65.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Kjeldsen, who sits at 19-under after three rounds, played his first 17 holes in the third without a blemish for the second consecutive day before bogeying the 18th hole.

A day earlier he double-bogeyed the final hole. After making the turn in 2-under on Thursday, he birdied Nos. 10-12 on his way to a 4-under back nine.

Kjeldsen, who turns 50 on May 17, has held at least a share of the lead after each of the first two days, co-leading after Tuesday and held a two-stroke lead after Wednesday. He was the medallist at last month's First Stage Q-School site at Grand Bear Golf Club in Mississippi.

Dicky Pride, 55, will play alongside Kjeldsen and Jacobson in the final grouping following a third-round 69. Pride is 13-under for the week, six strokes behind Kjeldsen and three strokes behind Jacobson.

Australian Scott Barr, 52, sits in solo fourth at 12-under after posting 67 for the third consecutive round.

Fellow Aussie Brendan Jones, who turns 50 in March, and Chilean Felipe Aguilar, who turned 50 last month, share fifth place at 11-under entering the final round.

Member of the 2014 European Ryder Cup team Stephen Gallacher and Mario Tiziani, who finished 54th in the 2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings, are T7 at 10-under. Mark Walker, who carded the low round of the day with 7-under 64, is one of four players T9 at 9-under.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)