Sydney, Jan 9 (PTI) Australia were 103 for two at stumps against India on the third day of the third Test, extending their overall lead to 197 runs here on Saturday.

At the close of play, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 29 and 47 respectively in their second innings.

Responding to Australia's first-innings total of 338 all out , India were dismissed for 244 to give the home side a substantial lead of 94 runs going into their second essay at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pat Cummins was the most successful Australia bowlers, returning impressive figures of 4/29, and Josh Hazlewood ended with 2/43, while Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored a 50 each for the visitors.

Brief scores:

Australia 338 and 103/2 in 29 overs (Smith 29 batting, Labuschagne 47 batting)

India 1st innings: 244 all out in 100.4 overs (Shubman Gill 50, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Pat Cummins 4/29).

