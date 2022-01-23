Melbourne [Australia], January 23 (ANI): Fourteenth seed Denis Shapovalov came up with a clinical performance to knock out third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in men's singles match that lasted for two hours and 21 minutes here at the Margaret Court Arena on Sunday to enter the quarter-finals.

Shapovalov took control of the match right from the opening set breaking the third seed German in the fourth game of the match to take a 3-1 lead and ultimately winning the set 6-3.

In the second set too Shapovalov started off on a winning note breaking Zverev in the very first game and by holding his next game he took a 2-0 lead. The Olympic gold medallist Zverev fought back to break the Canadian in the fourth game of the set to make it 2-2.

In the eighth game the third-seeded broke Shapovalov again and went on to take a 5-3 lead but he was broken back in the next game. Both the players held their serves to level the score 6-6 and the set went to a tie breaker.

In the tie-break, the 14th seen Shapovalov raced to a 5-1 lead but Zverev won three points on trot to make it 4-5. The set ultimately went to the Canadian who won the tie-break 7-5.

Alexander Zverev also lost his temper in the match breaking his racquet. With a two-set lead, Denis Shapovalov raced to a 3-0 lead in the third set holding two games and breaking one.

The Canadian held his serve to win the third set 6-3 and win the fourth round match in straight sets. Denis Shapovalov went on to hit 35 winners in comparison to 18 hit by Zverev. (ANI)

