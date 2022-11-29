Perth[Australia], November 29 (ANI): Australia test captain Pat Cummins has assured that there is a positive synergy in the team, which is totally unaffected by their ex-coach Justin Langer's distorted comments.

Cumins' remarks follow Langer's fiery interview with 'Back Chat' podcast in which the former coach hit out at members of the Australian cricket team who were responsible for his unceremonious ouster.

The Aussie skipper came out in complete defence of his team amid the rift which has gained more enormity than the test match.

"There's no cowards in an Australian cricket team, not ever," he told reporters on Tuesday. "I'd probably never disclose private conversations. I think it's disappointing sometimes the focus gets drawn to off-field issues but it hasn't really affected our team," retorted Pat Cummins as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

In an apparent attempt to mend fences, Langer later clarified his remarks by comparing the players to "my younger brothers."

The Australia fast bowler clarified that there is no bitterness and animosity. He further thanked Langer for clearing clouds of ambiguity at the Optus Stadium with the southpaw's stand in the backdrop. In addition to this Cummins was extremely proud of his cohorts who really put up a brave front.

"I think there's no ill will to what he was trying to do and he clarified afterwards," Cummins said at Optus Stadium with the 'Justin Langer Stand' in the backdrop.

"I think he had a think about it and clarified it, so thank him for that. But we're really proud of the last 12 months, how we've fronted up, the way we've played, the way we've conducted ourselves. Players can certainly hold their heads high," said Cummins.

Langer will be part of the commentary team. Cummins expect to lead his side for the first test match in front of a rapturous (Perth) crowd.

Australia will face West Indies in Perth on November 30 in first test match. Australia begins their summer campaign in Perth which also happens to be the home town of Justin Langer. (ANI)

