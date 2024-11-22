Mumbai, November 22: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Cricket Australia's National Selection Panel (NSP) have named the squad for the Prime Minister's XI match against India in Canberra. ACT Comet Hanno Jacobs will rub shoulders with Test-capped internationals Scott Boland and Matthew Renshaw when he takes the field for the Prime Minister's XI. A fast-bowling allrounder, Jacobs has represented the ACT Comets for the past four seasons in the Second XI competition. Fans React to India vs Australia Live Telecast Quality and Graphics on Star Sports, Compare it With Fox Sports.

The squad will reunite former Australian Under-19 teammates Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O'Connor and Sam Konstas for the first time since their victorious World Cup campaign in February. Jack Edwards will captain a squad which contains a blend of Australia's brightest young talent and established international cricketers.

The team will be supported throughout the game by local ACT premier cricketers. The two-day, day/night fixture against India begins on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Manuka Oval. The match will see India play under lights with the pink Kookaburra ball ahead of the Day Night Test Match at Adelaide Oval.

PM Albanese said as quoted by a press release said, "The Prime Minister's XI has a rich history within Australian Cricket and I am delighted to confirm the squad for this summer's match against India." Devdutt Padikkal Expresses Excitement, Readiness for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 (Watch Video).

"Taking on India, one of the best sides in world cricket featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be an amazing experience for the squad, particularly knowing that millions of fans around the globe will be watching the match.I want to thank Jack Edwards for taking on the role of captain and look forward to watching him lead a side which will compete strongly while remaining true to the traditions and values of the Prime Minister's XI," he signed off.

The chief selector Bailey said, "The Prime Minister's XI match presents an opportunity for a highly talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test.We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland's match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad. We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country's most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players.".

Notably, the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia started on Friday. India won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Prime Minister's XI squad to play India: Jack Edwards (C) (NSW/Manly Warringah District Cricket Club)-Charlie Anderson (NSW/Northern District Cricket Club) -Mahli Beardman (WA/Melville Cricket Club) -Scott Boland (VIC/Frankston Peninsula Cricket Club) -Jack Clayton (QLD/University of Queensland Cricket Club)-Aidan O'Connor (TAS/Greater Northern Raiders)-Ollie Davies (NSW/Manly Warringah District Cricket Club)-Jayden Goodwin (WA/Subiaco-Floreat Cricket Club)-Sam Harper (VIC/Melbourne Cricket Club)-Hanno Jacobs (ACT/Western Suburbs District Cricket Club)-Sam Konstas (NSW/Sutherland District Cricket Club) -Lloyd Pope (SA/Kensington District Cricket Club)-Matt Renshaw Matthew Renshaw (QLD/Toombul District Cricket Club)-Jem Ryan (QLD/Ipswich Cricket Club)

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

