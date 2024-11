Indian cricket fans are quick to point out any inconsistencies during a match, and netizens expressed their displeasure over the broadcast quality of the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 via social media memes and posts on X. Several fans highlighted audio sync problems on Star Sports, while others compared the quality of broadcast between Star Sports and Fox Cricket. Devdutt Padikkal Expresses Excitement, Readiness for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Fox Cricket Better Than Star Sports

Audio/Visual Issue On Broadcast

Adibas Not Adidas

Broadcast Quality Fox Star - Adidas Star Sports - Abibas #INDvsAUS — Aksh (@BeingAksh12) November 22, 2024

Fox Cricket Over Disney+Hotstar

Fox cricket quality and perfection 💯🔥 . Hotstar 🤡 pic.twitter.com/SdnGqaoHo1 — Adilshaik Official (@iamshaik15) November 22, 2024

Scorecard Graphics Better Than Star

Fox cricket scorecard view >>>>> Star Cricket pic.twitter.com/tOHq9rRr4P — 𝙰𝚗𝚞𝚓 🇮🇳𝚂𝚁𝙺𝚒𝚊𝚗🇮🇳 (@anujrocks44) November 22, 2024

