Lisbon, Nov 10 (AP) Portuguese authorities raided the offices of soccer clubs Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Santa Clara as part of an investigation into fraud, corruption and money laundering.

All three clubs confirmed the searches and said they were collaborating with authorities. Some homes and two law firms also were raided by authorities.

Also Read | Ansu Fati Injury Update: Barcelona Starlet Out For Four Months After Knee Surgery.

Part of the investigation is related to the transfer of players.

Sporting said in a statement the investigation is related to alleged irregularities from 2011-14. It congratulated authorities' efforts to promote transparency in Portuguese soccer.

Also Read | David Warner Congratulates Sunrisers Hyderabad Teammate T Natarjan for Maiden India Call-Up, Says 'See You in Australia' (Watch Video).

Sporting leads the Portuguese league after seven matches. Benfica is third and Santa Clara eighth. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)