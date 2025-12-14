Perth [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Perth Scorchers secured a convincing five-wicket win against the Sydney Sixers in the opening fixture of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season on Sunday.

Cooper Connolly was named Player of the Match for his match-winning half-century in the rain-hit contest.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 3rd T20I 2025: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full scorecard Online of IND vs SA Cricket Match.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, who made his debut in the BBL for the Sydney Sixers, managed just two runs in a very short stay at the crease. Connolly entertained his home ground with some stylish hitting in the run chase, which ultimately led his side to an easy win.

Connolly hammered three fours and five sixes in a knock of 59 runs from just 31 deliveries, which was enough to guide Perth Scorchers to reach the target of 114 runs with five balls to spare.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour: Promoter Satadru Dutta Sent to 14-Day Police Custody After Salt Lake Stadium Chaos.

Earlier, the match was shortened to 11 overs per side due to rain. After some delay, Perth Scorchers won the toss and decided to field first.

Sydney Sixers openers Babar Azam (2) and Daniel Hughes (0) had a dismal outing. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe (28), and Jack Edwards (46*) played crucial knocks as the Sixers posted 113/5 on the board. With the ball, Brody Couch took two wickets. Aaron Hardie and Joel Paris bagged one wicket apiece.

While chasing 114, Cooper Connolly smashed a match-winning half-century. Wicketkeeper-batter Finn Allen (16), Aaron Hardie (13) and captain Ashton Turner (16*) chipped in with the bat to guide Scorchers to a comfortable win.

During the post-match presentation, Player of the Match Connolly said, "You are not quite sure what's going to happen in such games. You go out there trying to play some high-action cricket and it's good to come out on top. Did not need it tonight, might come out later (in the competition). Good start for us but plenty of cricket to be played. I should have been there at the end. At least we got a win and I'm happy for the team." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)