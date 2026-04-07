Ningbo [China], April 7 (ANI): India's top mixed doubles pair, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, made a strong start to their campaign on Day 1 of the Badminton Asia Championships at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre in China.

Facing Thailand's Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Benyapa Aimsaard, the Indian duo claimed the opening game 21-14. The Thai pair responded with a dominant 21-11 win in the second to force a decider. Regaining their early momentum, Dhruv and Tanisha closed out the match 21-15 in the final game, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

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The Indians now face a challenging Round of 16 clash against Malaysia's Cheng Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, who currently hold a 2-0 head-to-head advantage.

In other mixed doubles results, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh were defeated by Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, while Rohan Kapoor and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani bowed out against eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie.

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The continental meet, being held in Ningbo for the third consecutive time, features a strong Indian contingent across categories.

India's best-ever performances at the Badminton Asia Championships include two gold medals -- Dinesh Khanna in men's singles (1965) and the Satwik-Chirag duo in men's doubles (2023). (ANI)

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