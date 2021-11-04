Dubai, Nov 4 (PTI) Bangladesh were bowled out for 73 by Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals against a disciplined Australian attack in the day's first Super 12 clash in Group 1.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa spun a web around the Bangladesh batters, finishing with excellent figures of 5/19 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 73 all out in 15 overs (Shamim Hossain 19; Adam Zampa 5/19, Josh Hazlewood 2/8).

