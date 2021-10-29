Sharjah, Oct 29 (PTI) West Indies posted 142 for seven after being sent into bat by Bangladesh in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Nicholas Pooran top-scored for West Indies with a 22-ball 40, while Roston Chase made 39.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Shoriful Islam (2/20), Mahedi Hasan (2/27) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/43) were the wicket takers for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

West Indies: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39; Shoriful Islam 2/20). PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)