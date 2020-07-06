Villarreal [Spain], July 6 (ANI): Barcelona has reached the milestone of 9,000 goals in all official competitions following their 4-1 rout of Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

Barca achieved the feat thanks to teenage sensation Ansu Fati, who came off the bench and scored the team's fourth goal.

Pau Torres, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were the other three goal scorers for Barca.

The two-time reigning La Liga champions netted their first official goal on April 5, 1909.

Just over 111 years later, Barca has scored their 9,000th goal- superstar captain and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi contributing 630. That is despite having only played in 15 years of the club's 121-year history.

Messi is followed by Cesar with 232 and Kubala and Luis Suarez with 194 goals each to their credit.

Barca's highest-scoring season was 2011/12 with a total of 190 goals, while the calendar year with the most goals came in 2015 (180 goals).

"Of these 9,000 goals, most have come in the league (6,165), followed by the Copa del Rey (1,474) and the Champions League (543)", the club's official website said in a statement.

There have also been 178 in the European Cup Winners' Cup, 149 in the UEFA Cup, 141 in the Fairs Cup, 87 in the European Cup, 75 in the Spanish Super Cup, 39 in the League Cup, 39 in the Pyrenees Cup, 27 in the Mediterranean League, 23 in the Club World Cup, 17 in the European Super Cup, 16 in the Spanish Cup, 12 in the Latin Cup, 5 in the Eva Duarte Cup, 1 in the Intercontinental Cup and 7 in other matches.

Barcelona will now take on Espanyol on Thursday, July 9. Barcelona sits at the second spot in the La Liga standings, four points behind lead-runner Real Madrid with four games to play. (ANI)

