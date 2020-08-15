Lison [Portugal], Aug 15 (ANI): After witnessing 8-2 drubbing against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Barcelona's midfielder Frenkie de Jong admitted that the side has a lot of problems.

Barcelona ended up conceding eight goals in a match for the first time since 1946 as they bowed out of the Champions League.

Also Read | Barcelona Have Sacked Manager Quique Setien After the 8-2 Humiliation Against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Quarter-Final, Say Reports.

Bayern Munich scored four goals in the first half, and score four more in the second half to progress to the semi-finals.

"I think today showed that we have a lot of problems in the team. I think tonight showed that and we know we have to make a lot of changes. It's difficult for the fans to take too so sorry to them. We have to change a lot of things I think," Goal.com quoted de Jong as saying.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Top Stories, August 15: MS Dhoni & Other CSK Players Reach Chennai for Training Camp.

"We believed we could beat Bayern. The first 15-20 minutes because they scored early but we scored the equaliser and had two good chances so believed in it of course. You could see that at the beginning. But they were much better than us. I don't think it's too much about talent, I think it's about putting in intensity and hard work and we need to change these things," he added.

Barcelona failed to win a single trophy in the 2019-20 season and de Jong admitted that the side is disappointed on having a poor season.

The side had finished at the second place in the La Liga 2019-20 season.

"Of course it's a big disappointment but not only for me, for the whole club because this club is used to winning trophies. It's the biggest club in the world so we have to perform a lot better than we did tonight," de Jong said.

In the match between Bayern and Barcelona, Thomas Muller and Phillippe Coutinho scored two goals each while Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, and Robert Lewandowski scored one goal each.

Bayern will now take on either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals of the Champions League. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)