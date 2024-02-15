Bayern Munich has condemned racist comments sent to defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following his red card in the team's Champions League loss to Lazio. Numerous racist comments were left on the French defender's Instagram account after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Lazio in the round of 16. Upamecano was sent off for a challenge on Gustav Isaksen which led to a goal from the penalty spot for Lazio. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Bayern Munich Beaten 1–0 Against Lazio in First Leg of UCL Last 16 To Pile Pressure on Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen raised the issue in a speech at the team hotel after the game, German agency dpa reported.

Die rassistischen Kommentare auf Social Media gegen Dayot Upamecano sind absolut verabscheuenswert. Der FC Bayern verurteilt diese aufs Schärfste. Wer solche Kommentare absetzt, ist kein Fan unseres Vereins. Wir stehen hinter dir, Upa! — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) February 14, 2024

"What has particularly bothered me are the disgusting comments afterwards on social media. To that, all I can say is that it is abhorrent. This type of racist mob, this isn't our world. This isn't FC Bayern. It's something that we will not put up with." dpa quoted Dreesen as saying.

