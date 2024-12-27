Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari on Thursday lauded the Bihar team for their emphatic victory against Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bihar defeated Delhi by 17 runs (VJD method) on Thursday. Batting first, Bihar posted 210/9 in 42 overs, with Bipin Saurabh (37 off 16 balls) and Raghuvendra Pratap (52 off 48 balls) leading the charge.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Former Indian Prime Minister As He Passes Away at Age of 92, Says 'His Contribution to Nation Shall Always Be Remembered'.

The BCA president congratulated both Pratap and Saurabh for their gritty performances and noted that the win against Delhi had significantly boosted the team's morale.

"This victory against a formidable team like Delhi highlights the talent and determination of our players. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Pratap and Bipin Saurabh for their outstanding performances, and to the entire team for showcasing exceptional teamwork," said Rakesh Tiwari.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, December 27: Cody Rhodes Returns, Jey Uso Clashes With Chad Gable and Other Match Cards for Friday Night SmackDown.

"Such wins not only boost our morale but also strengthen Bihar's presence in domestic cricket. I am confident this is just the beginning of many more victories to come," he added.

Chasing a target of 211, Delhi managed only 109/5 in 24 overs before rain interrupted play, leaving them behind the par score and resulting in a 17-run defeat. Pratap, who smashed a half-century with the bat, also took two crucial wickets for Bihar.

"It's a significant occasion as we have defeated a strong team like Delhi. This win is a big morale booster for the Bihar team. I feel very good about my performance. The team environment is excellent, and everyone played according to the plan," said Raghuvendra Pratap, who was named Player of the Match.

"I'm very happy with Bihar's performance today. Everyone supported each other, and the team environment was positive. This victory was purely the result of team effort," added Bipin Saurabh.

Bihar will next face Baroda on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)