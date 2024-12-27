WWE is hyped up with their red brand going to feature on Netflix on January 6, 2025. But there are a whole lot of WWE superstars who are a part of WWE SmackDown and will feature in the WWE RAW on Netflix. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is making a return after his injury. We will get to see what Cody Rhodes will have to say about his whole situation with Kevin Owens. Currently, Kevin Owens is not so much loved by WWE but he might make an appearance as well. CM Punk Rushes Out In His Towel and Shower Cap To Help Damian Priest Against Ludwig Kaiser and Dominik Mysterio During WWE House Show at Madison Square Garden (Watch Video).

The "Main Event" Jey Uso is all set to take on Chad Gable who is the leader of "American Made". This is going to be a classic showdown between the two. As the bloodline saga is on hold for now, Jey Uso will be looking to win this contest and climb his way back to win a championship. With 2024 coming to an end we might see some big superstar returning to WWE.

Cody Rhodes Returns

Cody Rhodes is all set to make a comeback after Kevin Owens attacked him during the WWE Undisputed Championship match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhodes was badly hurt and was out of action for a couple of weeks. But during a WWE Live show, Rhodes confirmed that he will be coming to the Friday Night SmackDown.

Jey Uso vs Chad Gable

Jey Uso will be taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one contest. This is going to be an interesting match. The "American Made" members might come in to distract Jey Uso. But Otis might come to the aid of Jey Uso because of his rivalry with Chad Gable. Jey Uso might end up winning the matches because of all the hassle. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai vs Pure Fusion Collective

Never before seen a team of Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai will take on Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville of Pure Fusion Collective in a six-women tag match. This will be a high-voltage match and Bianca Blair might need a helping hand from her partner Naomi to win this contest as Blair's team might end up betraying her.

LA Knight in Action

After his brawl with Solo Sikoa's bloodline LA Knight will be back in action on WWE SmackDown. He might get to face one of the new Bloodline members. LA Knight will also be looking to be back on his Championship run. LA Knight can cash in his re-match clause against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Braun Strowman to Confront Carmelo Hayes

After their last week's encounter in the single's match, "Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman will not be willing to leave Carmelo Hayes like this. Braun Strowman lost the match by countouts after Carmelo Hayes trapped him. Strowman will be looking forward to taking his revenge on Hayes. Liv Morgan Promotes WWE RAW on Netflix During Texans vs Ravens NFL 2024 Match, Says 'We Can't Wait for Everyone To Watch Us' (Watch Video).

Kevin Owens had his say last week and mentioned that it was not his fault that all that happened to Cody Rhodes. Out of frustration Owens attacked Cody Rhodes and injured the WWE champion. But with Cody Rhodes coming back we will be able to see more of this rivalry. Solo Sikoa had a warning for Roman Reigns about the "Ula Fala". Roman Reigns might turn up on Friday Night SmackDown and confront Solo Sikoa for that matter.

