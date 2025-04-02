Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Madhavpur Ghed Fair, which embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' will be held from April 6 to April 10, 2025, as per an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Organized annually on the auspicious day of Ram Navami, the fair celebrates the wedding of Rukminiji from Arunachal Pradesh and Shri Krishna from Gujarat. This year, along with Porbandar, cultural programs will also be hosted in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Somnath, and Dwarka as part of the celebrations. A key attraction of the fair will be the Beach Sports Festival, organized by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, where more than 600 athletes will participate in various sporting events, the statement said.

The grand Madhavpur Ghed Fair is being organized in Porbandar through a joint initiative of the Gujarat government's tourism department and the Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities, the release added.

This year, the fair will also showcase a variety of sports events, with a total of 624 athletes--352 men and 272 women--from across the state competing. Set against the scenic backdrop of Madhavpur beach, the event will feature thrilling competitions, including 5 A-side beach football, beach kabaddi, traditional wrestling, tug-of-war, 80-meter and 60-meter beach sprints, and coconut throw.

Further as per the statement from the CMO, Athletes from across Gujarat will compete in beach football and beach kabaddi, while local athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their talent in other sports. To ensure a comfortable stay, accommodation will be provided at Natvarsinhji Cricket Hostel, the sports complex, and other local venues in Porbandar and Junagadh.

Additionally, transportation arrangements will be made for seamless travel to and from the sports venues. (ANI)

