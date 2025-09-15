Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 15 (ANI): After losing their opening three games of the season, Bengaluru Bulls have completed a sensational turnaround in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 12.

The BC Ramesh-led side registered a 28-23 victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, completing a hat-trick of wins to move up to sixth place on the points table.

Interacting with the media in the post-match press conference, Bengaluru Bulls head coach emphasised the importance of winning games.

"The feeling of winning is very important for any team. Each and every match is important for us to win. There is a lot of home support for Jaipur Pink Panthers, so it's no small feat for us to come here, put in a good performance, and beat them," said BC Ramesh as quoted by a PKL press release.

Reflecting on his team's performance, the head coach added, "Our defenders and raiders played well together and won us the game. We played with unity, and we are pleased with our performance today."

BC Ramesh also shed light on his plans to keep the Jaipur Pink Panthers' raiders at bay. He said, "The main thing we had to ensure was that we sent their raiders back with empty raids as much as possible. That would give us an advantage. Secondly, we also had plans in place for Nitin Kumar -- to try and avoid giving him points and focus on tackling the other raiders."

"Even if one defender wasn't able to deal with the raiders, the others stood up to do the job. That put their raiders under pressure and gave us the upper hand. Alireza (Mirzaian) also kept chipping away to get us points, and that worked in our favour," he added.

Now, shifting to other matches scheduled for Monday, despite losing their previous game, Haryana Steelers will be touted as favourites against Gujarat Giants, who have only registered one win in five matches so far. The two teams are yet to find their best form this season, and will be eager to get a win under their belt to get their campaign back on track. To add fuel to the fire, Mohammadreza Shadloui will be taking on his former side in this engaging clash.

Having registered three wins on the trot, the Bengaluru Bulls will be eager to extend their winning streak when they take on the Telugu Titans.

Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal will be hoping to make his mark for the Titans once again, but he will be up against a Bengaluru Bulls unit that has been at its defensive best in recent times. (ANI)

