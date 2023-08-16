England all-rounder Ben Stokes has reversed his decision to retire from ODIs to help England defend their ICC Cricket World Cup crown in India this year from October 5 onwards. He will make his return to the 50-over squad for series against New Zealand at home from September 8 onwards. England will play a white-ball series against the Kiwis at home starting with the T20I series from August 30 onwards, consisting of four T20Is and ODIs each. Stokes returns to the England Men’s ODI set-up after deciding to reverse his decision to retire from the format while uncapped Surrey quick Gus Atkinson is included in the 15-player squad, as per an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) press release. ‘LOL’ Ben Stokes Comes Up With Epic Reaction After Reversing ODI Retirement and Being Named in England Provisional Squad for ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand Series

Stokes last played an ODI for England on July 19, 2022, against South Africa. In 105 ODIs, he has scored 2,924 runs at an average of 38.98 and a strike rate of above 95. He has three centuries and 21 fifties in 90 innings. He has also taken 74 wickets in the format with best figures of 5/61.

The squad for the four-match T20I Series against the Blackcaps includes three players who are uncapped in the 20-over format – Atkinson, Josh Tongue and John Turner. Tongue made his England debut during the drawn Men’s Ashes Series earlier this summer while Hampshire right-armer Turner makes his first England squad.

England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said: "We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket.

"The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."

"We are also excited to give first international call-ups to both Gus Atkinson and John Turner while Josh Tongue has deserved a place in the T20 squad after impressing during the Ashes. Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world," concluded Wright.

England Men ODI squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

England Men IT20 squad:

Jos Buttler (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks ,Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood

England Men v New Zealand – T20 Series schedule

1st T20: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street - August 30

2nd T20: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 1

3rd T20: Edgbaston, Birmingham - September 3

4th T20: Trent Bridge, Nottingham - September 5

England Men v New Zealand – One-Day Series schedule

1st ODI: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – September 8

2nd ODI: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton – September 10

3rd ODI: The Kia Oval, London - September 134th ODI: Lord’s, London - September 15. (ANI)

