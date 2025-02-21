Shillong, Feb 21 (PTI) A dominant Bengaluru FC defeated NorthEast United 2-0 to bring their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign back on track and move up to the fourth spot in the points table here on Friday.

The Blues scored through Ryan Williams (3rd minute) and Alberto Noguera (81st) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Gerard Zaragoza-coached side now have 34 points off 21 games, while the Highlanders are fifth with 32 points.

Bengaluru built strong momentum from the onset, holding the ball, and making inroads into the Highlanders defence with ease. They picked the ball, circulating it from the centre to the flanks and creating spaces inside the NorthEast United defence.

The entire frontline and midfield moved in tandem with Ryan Williams landing into the centre of the box in the third minute, deviating from his usual role where he shunts out wide to deliver lateral deliveries inside the penalty area.

Alberto Noguera, coming on the back of a brace against Jamshedpur FC, pulled off a slick pass for Williams and the latter slotted it into the bottom left corner to open the scoring early on.

The home side fought back courtesy of Alaaeddine Ajaraie in the 18th minute, who was served a probing cross by Redeem Tlang. The striker, positioned at the heart of the penalty box, made a thumping header that was saved at the high centre of the goal by Lalthuammawia Ralte.

Tlang continued to don a critical role in the Bengaluru FC final third, serving up a pass for Phalguni Singh at distance in the 31st minute. Phalguni trusted his instinct from outside of the box, but his shot was wayward as it landed high and wide to the left side of the goal.

The Blues retaliated almost immediately as they hit the Highlanders on a fast break as the move was about to cap off with Pedro Capo making a headed pass for Noguera outside the 18-yard zone. Noguera, too, replicated Phalguni's effort with an ambitious shot that swung away from the right post.

The second half of the match began with a similar pattern of back-and-forth exchanges, as both teams battled to find their rhythm to assert their gameplay.

NorthEast United shook things up a bit, with Nestor Albiach too making his presence felt in the final third. Thoi Singh served in an exquisite cross, which Nestor did well to direct on target, but Ralte was still placed well to get his palm in line and save the effort from going in.

The home side further unleashed all their options, with goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh embracing the long-ball approach to hurl in a delivery straight for Ajaraie. The striker could have barged into the box but he instead made an outside-of-the-box effort that couldn't land on target, instead swinging away on the right.

Bengaluru FC pushed numbers ahead to find the second goal that could provide them greater safety heading into the final few minutes of the encounter. This led to a rather scrambled situation inside the NorthEast United box as the visitors struggled to get hold of the ball.

However, the Highlanders wore an equally disoriented look and Noguera pounced upon this moment of uncertainty by latching upon a loose ball at the centre of the box with his left foot to drill it into the bottom left corner and get another strike in the 81st minute, giving the side a safety net.

Bengaluru FC saw off the rest of the contest to keep their second consecutive clean sheet and bag another three points.

