Mumbai, December 21: Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma on Saturday said that India skipper Rohit Sharma should open in the upcoming Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The 2024/25 Test season, which started with a series against Bangladesh, has been disastrous for Rohit. Not only did he endure a rare home series loss--a 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand, India's first series defeat at home in 12 years--but he has also managed just 152 runs in seven Tests at an average of 11.69, with only one fifty in 13 innings. His highest score this season is 52. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Harshit Rana and Other Indian Bowlers Show 'Relentless Effort' in Nets Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

In 13 Tests this year, Rohit has scored 607 runs at an average of 26.39, with two centuries and two fifties in 24 innings. His highest score is 131. The series is currently tied at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test, set to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Chetan Sharma reflected on the performance of the Indian bowlers, noting that they are "doing well" in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He emphasised that other bowlers need to step up and support Jasprit Bumrah, adding that bowlers must "hunt in pairs" to succeed.

"Our bowlers are doing really well. However, they need to support Bumrah effectively. He cannot take five or six wickets in every match. The second line of bowlers--be it Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, or Nitish Kumar Reddy--must also hunt in pairs. We need to score more runs. We're not meeting our expectations with the bat, but it's easier said than done. Our batting has a lot of depth. With two matches left and favourable pitches, I expect us to perform well," Chetan told ANI. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ravindra Jadeja Urges Team India's Top-Order Batting To Fire in Boxing Day Test.

He also praised Rohit Sharma, describing him as a skilled batsman who can relieve pressure on the middle order by taking on the Australian bowlers.

"I believe Rohit Sharma should open the innings. He is a very good batsman and will help the middle order perform better by putting pressure on the Australian bowlers," he added.

Australia has made a couple of changes to its squad, addressing the absence of Josh Hazlewood and concerns in the top order. Sam Konstas has replaced Nathan McSweeney for the fourth Test.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (VC), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

